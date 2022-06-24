WC Walker & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.36. 120,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,114,115. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.86 and its 200-day moving average is $174.31.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

