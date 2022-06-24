WC Walker & Associates Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.4% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.46.

NYSE APD traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

