WC Walker & Associates Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 330.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after acquiring an additional 135,844 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 374,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter.

COMT stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,837. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

