WC Walker & Associates Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after buying an additional 231,483 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $5.92 on Friday, hitting $416.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

