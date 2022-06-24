WC Walker & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,092 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.96. 169,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,126,951. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.24. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.