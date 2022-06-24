WC Walker & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 1.8% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.87.

ETN traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.19. 13,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

