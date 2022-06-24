WebSafety (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.62

WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $1.03. WebSafety shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 7,773 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.
WebSafety Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WBSI)
