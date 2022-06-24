Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,758. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.