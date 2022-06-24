Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $12.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.48. The company had a trading volume of 70,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,453. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.70 and its 200 day moving average is $275.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $324.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,058,630 shares of company stock worth $323,676,345. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

