Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 9,182 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 588.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,121. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $49.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.