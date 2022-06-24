Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,000. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.20% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,080,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,360,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,861,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.92. 82,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,411. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93.

