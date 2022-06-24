Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $3,008,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BR traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.79. 3,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,518. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.82 and its 200-day moving average is $153.31.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

