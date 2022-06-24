Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Sells 336,194 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,194 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $21,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,062. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.40.

