WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Tops $2.84 on Major Exchanges

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $349.50 million and $97.42 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.84 or 0.00013320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00108970 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00065867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00013775 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

