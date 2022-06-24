Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.09

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and traded as low as $10.54. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 15,418 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 82,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

