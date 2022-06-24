Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.09

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and traded as low as $10.54. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 15,418 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
