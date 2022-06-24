Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Shares Up 12.5%

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 333,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,046,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$182.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.48.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$50.48 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

