WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0645

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0645 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $47.99 million and $1.30 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00030298 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00014688 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001042 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

