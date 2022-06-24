Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Insider Purchases £99,489.10 in Stock

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) insider David Wood acquired 58,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £99,489.10 ($121,863.18).

Shares of WIX stock traded up GBX 5.10 ($0.06) on Friday, hitting GBX 173.60 ($2.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 192.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 198.26. Wickes Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 148.10 ($1.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 267.78 ($3.28). The company has a market capitalization of £450.73 million and a PE ratio of 7.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 290 ($3.55) to GBX 280 ($3.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.92) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wickes Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 354 ($4.34).

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

