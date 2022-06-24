Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,833,000 after acquiring an additional 116,473 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 153,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 65,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after buying an additional 56,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,374,000 after buying an additional 51,958 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.11.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

