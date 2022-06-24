Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.11.
Winnebago Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.