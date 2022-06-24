WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.17

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and traded as low as $38.20. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 194,262 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.
