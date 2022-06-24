WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.42 and last traded at $44.50. Approximately 82,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 251,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 285,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 23,864 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 371.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 23,237 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $8,098,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $494,000.

