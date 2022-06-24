Wise (LON:WISE) Earns Sell Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.13) target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wise from GBX 950 ($11.64) to GBX 700 ($8.57) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Wise alerts:

LON:WISE opened at GBX 361 ($4.42) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 366.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 518.60. The company has a market cap of £5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. Wise has a 52-week low of GBX 298.65 ($3.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,176.50 ($14.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.86), for a total value of £123,689.32 ($151,505.78).

About Wise (Get Rating)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.