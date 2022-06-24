Wise (LON:WISE) Earns Sell Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.13) target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wise from GBX 950 ($11.64) to GBX 700 ($8.57) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
LON:WISE opened at GBX 361 ($4.42) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 366.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 518.60. The company has a market cap of £5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. Wise has a 52-week low of GBX 298.65 ($3.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,176.50 ($14.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.
About Wise (Get Rating)
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.
