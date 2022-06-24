Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,368,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,758,000 after buying an additional 1,688,395 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,589,304 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,846,000 after buying an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in MetLife by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 898,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MET traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

