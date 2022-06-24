Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 48,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 27,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $89.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,988,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day moving average of $104.23. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

