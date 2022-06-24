Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $535,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,619,000 after buying an additional 311,107 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,606,000 after acquiring an additional 361,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,673,000 after acquiring an additional 298,174 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.94. 3,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.29. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $135.50 and a one year high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

