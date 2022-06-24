Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases 8,615 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.3% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 108,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,024,496. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $147.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.