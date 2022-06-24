Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.65. 174,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,228,137. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

