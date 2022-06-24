Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Reduces Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,961. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The business had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.48%.

STWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

