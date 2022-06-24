Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Reduces Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.13% of the company’s stock.
Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,961. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.47.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.48%.
STWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Starwood Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starwood Property Trust (STWD)
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.