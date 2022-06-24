Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00008965 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $125,007.59 and approximately $14.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00073543 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

