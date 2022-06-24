XR Securities LLC Invests $202,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,591,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.48. The company had a trading volume of 27,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.96. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

