XR Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 2,242 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,543 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.52. 14,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,416. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

