Yellow Road Price Tops $0.0103 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $31,213.97 and approximately $300.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00127871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00063092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars.

