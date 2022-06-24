YF Link Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (YFL)

YF Link (YFL) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $1.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YF Link has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.08 or 0.00108312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,304.44 or 0.99970372 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002816 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

