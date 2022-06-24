Zel Reaches One Day Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00329560 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00083797 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00074736 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.