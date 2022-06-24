Zero Market Capitalization Achieves $172,578.21 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $172,578.21 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 416.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.55 or 0.00326372 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00082352 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00073977 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004493 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,572,252 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

