ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Down 2.3%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.71 and last traded at $46.40. Approximately 24,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,631,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

ZIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.18.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 40.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

