ZKSpace (ZKS) Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. During the last week, ZKSpace has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. ZKSpace has a market capitalization of $8.35 million and approximately $773,331.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSpace token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00128801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00064859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014082 BTC.

ZKSpace Token Profile

ZKSpace launched on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

ZKSpace Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using US dollars.

