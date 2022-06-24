ZooKeeper Price Up 9.1% This Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $193,846.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00129243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00064807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014136 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 188,824,397 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

