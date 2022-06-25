12,687 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.81.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

