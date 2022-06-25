2,690 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $709,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $15,415,000. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $21,169,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 31,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of CF stock traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $83.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,492,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

