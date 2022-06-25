28,934 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 69,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $52.00 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

