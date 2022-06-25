3,354 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,354 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $247.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.35 and its 200-day moving average is $249.86. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $183.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

