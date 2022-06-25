395 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Broadcom accounts for about 0.2% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO opened at $509.09 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $558.01 and a 200-day moving average of $587.81.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

