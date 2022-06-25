4,521 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Linde by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $303.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

