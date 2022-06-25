529 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.2% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $419.04 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $436.04 and its 200-day moving average is $412.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

