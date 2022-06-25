6,691 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 539,650 shares valued at $29,123,312. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.39 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.36.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

