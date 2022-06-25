Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,488 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

NYSE ABT opened at $109.45 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.30.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

