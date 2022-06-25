Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.51. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 2,254.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 788,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 754,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

