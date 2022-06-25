Abyss Price Reaches $0.0171 on Top Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (ABYSS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $187,704.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Abyss

Abyss is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

