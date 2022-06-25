Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.61-10.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.88.

Shares of ACN traded up $13.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,648,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,630. The stock has a market cap of $189.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.54.

Get Accenture alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $361.17.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.